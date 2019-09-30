Lancaster school bus involved in wreck with logging truck

article

A school bus from Lancaster County School was involved in an accident Monday afternoon, the Lancaster County School District confirmed.

The accident occurred on Pageland Highway near South Potter Road. Initially, it was unclear if any students were on board.

Lancaster EMS said a school bus, a logging truck that flipped over on its side, and two other passenger vehicles were all involved in the incident. Three medical helicopters were en route for assistance.

Officials say there were 14 students on board and three people were airlifted for medical treatment. Additionally, two students were injured along with the bus driver.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.