Lancaster shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injuries

One person is dead and four others are injured after gunfire erupted Sunday night in Lancaster County.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting around 10 p.m. April 5 along Memorial Drive.

Two gunshot wound victims were found at the scene and three others drove directly to the hospital for treatment.

One of the victims found outside of the home was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as Lancaster resident, 27-year-old Shonquil Medley.

The other victims, three males and one female including a 19-year-old, are expected to recover.

An initial investigation concluded that there was a large 'gathering' at the home. People were inside and outside the house including several small children, according to the police report. Investigators believe shots were fired from a vehicle driving by. No arrests have been made.

This remains an active and open investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-283-3388.