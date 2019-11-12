Large amount of ecstacy found during traffic stop

article

A large amount of ecstasy was seized during a routine traffic stop in Statesville last Wednesday, authorities say.

Atlanta resident Steven Lowe, 37, faces multiple charges including drug trafficking and intent to sell.

Lowe told Iredell County Sheriff's officials he was travelling from Connecticut to his home in Georgia.

Deputies reported that Lowe became nervous when speaking with them and they asked to search his vehicle and he gave consent. Large amounts of MDMA, also known as ecstasy or a club drug, were found along with digital scales and plastic bags.

Lowe has a criminal history including credit card fraud and forgery.