Large fire reported at Memorial Stadium construction site

Dozens of fire officials scrambled to extinguish a massive fire Friday morning at the construction and demolition site of Memorial Stadium.

The fire broke out around 9:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 just outside of uptown Charlotte near the campus of CPCC at N Kings Drive and Armory Drive.

Residents could see the smoke billowing from uptown. Twenty-six firefighters with Charlotte Fire worked to extinguish the flames.

Charlotte Fire tells FOX 46 that the fire is now under control. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.