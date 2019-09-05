Last minute preps underway as some Wilmington residents decide to stay through storm

Mandatory evacuations underway at Wrightsville Beach. No one is allowed in with Hurricane Dorian coming to town, and just 10 miles down the road in Wilmington, people are bracing for the effects.

"I’m from New Orleans so we dress up for everything,” Wilmington resident James Charlet told FOX 46, suited up in his ‘hurricane pants’.

Charlet and other neighbors in the city have no plans to evacuate.

"I work as a letter carrier for the postal service and we're scheduled to work tomorrow,” Charlet said.

He's hanging out at one of the oldest bars in town that plans to stay open. He says this community will ride out Dorian together.

"Leaning on your neighbors, who cooks when and taking turns, entertainment,” Charlet said.

Some neighbors still recovering from Florence.

"I still have a tarp on my house,” Wilmington resident Warren Breniman said.

"We were supposed to get a roof this week but as again, we're going to have to wait, which is fine. I'm truly blessed with what I have right now compared to the people in the Bahamas,” said Pamela Roghelia.

Blessed, but still haunted from Florence’s destruction.

"We were flooded for about a week, no power."

Now, Duke Energy expects more than 700,000 outages across North Carolina.

"Our crews cannot work when winds are tropical storm force or above so there may be a period of time after the eye passes that we'll have to wait before we can begin our work,” a spokesperson for Duke Energy said.

Staying through a hurricane isn't for everybody, but in Wilmington where evacuations aren't mandatory, Charlet says each person needs to make their own decision.

“Listen to your gut."

But just down the street, Wrightsville authorities are making it clear that no one will enter until Dorian exits.