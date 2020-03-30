Latest numbers on COVID-19 in SC: 925 cases, 18 deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is now reporting 925 cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths related to the virus.

South Carolina DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

“This is a serious time that calls for serious actions,” Dr. Traxler. “Our chance of reaching the best outcome hinges on us all doing our part. We can’t express strongly enough the importance of all of us practicing social distancing, staying home and away from other people when sick, and washing our hands often.”

Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and not attend public gatherings. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please click here.