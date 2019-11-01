Law enforcement officer shot while delivering warrant in north Charlotte neighborhood, sources say

A federal law enforcement officer with Gaston County was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after the agent was shot multiple times in the arms while serving a warrant at a north Charlotte home, sources tell FOX 46 Charlotte.

Authorities swarmed the north Charlotte neighborhood early Friday morning after reports of shots fired.

Multiple emergency crews and police have blocked off the area near Oakburn Drive and Old Statesville Road.

The federal law enforcement officer seemed stable at transport, sources tell FOX 46. Multiple emergency crews remain at the crime scene Friday.

