Lawmakers working out the kinks, hope to payout Americans by April

People who need it most could soon be seeing a payday from the government. Lawmakers are staging a strong bipartisan effort to get money in the hands of everyday Americans.

When FOX 46 posted on Facebook that cash could be on the way, a lot of you had questions.The Treasury Department wants to dole out $250 billion dollars to Americans who need it right now.

“Anytime something like this happens it's normally the poor who suffer the most and that’s a tragedy, so I think this stimulus will help them more than anything else and for that I think it’s a blessing,” NC Treasurer Dale Folwell said.

Ashley Aleece commented, saying that this is income-based and it is also being used to help people like myself who's jobs have been directly affected by coronavirus.

SC Senator Thom Tillis told FOX 46, essentially, that's correct.

“We're going to cap income levels. What we're really trying to focus on are those who are most economically stressed,” Tillis said.

Many wondered, what's the income cutoff?

“We haven't come up with an exact income limit, but the primary focus is on single parents, working families and making sure they get the first check,” said

Restaurant workers and small business owners who are out of work right now. Wayne Anderson asked ‘how are we supposed to spend this money if everything is shut down--asking for a friend!’

Senator Tillis says they're hoping the first check will go out in April and the second one likely the beginning of May. The million-dollar question: How much?

“The payment will probably be somewhere north of a thousand dollars, probably closer to two thousand dollars, but those are all details we're working on now,” Tillis said.

Lawmakers are still working out the details of this plan, but we're expecting a public announcement in the next 24 hours or so. Again, if they're going to get that money dispersed by early April, they're going to have to move quickly.

