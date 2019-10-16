Lawsuit alleges discrimination after 2 Hispanic men refused service at local convenience store

A Charlotte store clerk is facing a discrimination lawsuit after refusing service to two men trying to buy beer.

The lawsuit alleges clerks inside this Sam's Mart on Steele Creek Road wouldn’t let two Hispanic men buy some beer and juice.

Video following the confrontation shows both sides going back and forth.

“Go to another store. Store right across the street,” the clerk tells the men in the video.

“That's racist,” one of the men said.

“How is that racist? That's everybody,” the clerk responds.

The attorneys representing the plaintiffs in this lawsuit say this clerk racially discriminated against two customers.

Advertisement

The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges the store refused to serve Emilio Cordova and Walter Lopez, but did serve other Caucasian customers.

“Hey, I need to know why. She bring in a passport, right?” one of the men asks, referring to another customer. “What you need to know for her to buy a beer?”

“I don't care what you're saying right now. I'm doing my job,” the clerk said.

In the video, you can hear both sides arguing over the proper form of ID needed to buy alcohol.

“United States ID. That's what I want to see,” the clerk says.

For North Carolina, acceptable forms of ID include a driver's license, U.S. military, North Carolina identification card or an official passport issued by any nation.

This incident happened on June 1 of this year. The lawsuit states the two customers showed a passport, driver's license, green card and social security card in response to the Sam’s Mart defendants' request prior to them recording the video.

FOX 46 reached out to the owner of the store, but haven't heard back at this time.

When we called the store an employee picked up and said they didn't know about the lawsuit and that a manager wasn't available.