LeBron James sends taco truck to feed firefighters battling Getty Fire in Southern California

NBA superstar LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, sent a taco truck to feed firefighters and first responders amid their battle against the Getty Fire in Southern California.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti thanked James in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Thank you, @KingJames (https://twitter.com/KingJames), for generously sending a taco truck to support our@LAFD (https://twitter.com/LAFD) firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire (https://twitter.com/hashtag/GettyFire?src=hashtag_click),“ Garcetti tweeted.

"It’s an amazing job what they do and their commitment with what’s going on right now," James told an NBA reporter for ESPN on Tuesday.

The fire that ignited on a hillside near the J. Paul Getty Museum forced James to evacuate his home.

“I (pray emoji) for all the families in the area that could be affected by these (fire emojis) now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP,” James tweeted Monday.

“My best wishes as well to the first responders right now doing what they do best!” the NBA All-Star player also tweeted Monday.

The Getty Fire drove other celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger from their homes as well.

A tree branch that struck a power line ignited a wildfire in the star-studded area of Los Angeles, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said that strong winds drove the branch into the line, causing it to arc and spark the fire.

The blaze was only smoldering Tuesday, but about 10,000 people remained under evacuation orders as firefighters warned that hot, gusty Santa Ana winds were expected to return Tuesday night.

Garcetti said Tuesday that the Getty Fire had destroyed 12 homes and damaged five.

The mandatory evacuation zone encompasses more than 7,000 homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.