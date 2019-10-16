Legality of CMPD chief’s retirement plan remains in question

The legality of CMPD Chief Kerr Putney’s plan to retire and be rehired by the city a couple of months later to work through the Republican National Convention is still in question.

The chief says he, too, is waiting on answers about whether his retirement plan is legal or not.

Earlier this month, he announced he would retire in January 2020 only to be re-hired by CMPD to oversee security for the incoming RNC.

“I’ve earned a retirement, and I’m going to take it, just like you would right?” Putney said during a Wednesday press conference.

FOX 46 has reported it's against the law for Putney and the City of Charlotte to acknowledge that Putney will retire and then return to the same job.

“If I were trying to hide something or tip toe around the law I would have just done it. I’m going to tell you the truth and do what I think is right and I’ll suffer the consequences. I’m not going to roll over and have something taken from me,” Putney said.

Following the Chief's news conference, the State Treasurer sent FOX 46 a statement saying, in part:

“Retirement under both state and federal law requires a complete separation from active service with no intent or agreement, expressed or implied, to return to service. An employee must have a bono fide termination of employment without reemployment pre-arrangements."



While the chief says he's the face of this legal question he's not the only government employee in this situation.

“It is a profession I thought would never hire me, and now they are going to determine when I can leave it,” Putney said.

Under the plan, Putney would be making more money once he came back from retirement and was rehired than he does now.

We’re still waiting for the final say on the Chief’s plan.