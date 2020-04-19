Legislators want Charlotte Motor Speedway open by Memorial Day

article

Republican legislators across the state of North Carolina are calling on the governor to at least partially reopen Charlotte Motor Speedway, the General Assembly Senate Republicans contingency announced on Sunday.

"We should be looking at every safe example of a way to partially reopen society, and fan-less NASCAR racing seems like a simple step that Gov. Cooper can take right now," Senator Sawyer said. Senator Harrington deferred to what some other states are already planning on implementing. "Other states have already adopted this policy, and Gov. Cooper should allow North Carolina to follow suit."

The plan would be to open up the track in time for the Memorial Day weekend race, the Coca-Cola 600, on Sunday May 24. The state of Florida has already announced that they are opening up their track although NASCAR has not officially announced any plans yet as for the restart to the season.

Charlotte Motor Speedway was also scheduled to host the All-Star Open and All-Star Race on May 16.

To permit fan-less racing at the speedway, Gov. Cooper would have to amend the current executive order.