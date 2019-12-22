LEGO building competition brings enthusiasts to King of Prussia Mall for preview of new FOX show

Calling all LEGO lovers! A brand new FOX show, “LEGO Masters,” will premier in February. Last minute shoppers at King of Prussia Mall got to see some of the competition in a free, interactive exhibit.

There isn’t anything quite like the bond between a father and his son.

“This is my best friend and my father. I couldn’t count on anybody else,” Emmanuel “Manny” Garcia, a contestant on FOX’s “LEGO Masters,” said.

But, the glue that keeps these two together is more than just blood. It’s LEGOs.

“Every Christmas, every birthday my parents always bought me Lego sets and until adulthood I just grew into this fanatic, this enthusiast of LEGO,” Manny explained.

Big Birds fans from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Garcia duo, Emmanuel, or Manny, and Nestor, among the pairs battling on FOX’s new show “LEGO Masters.”

“It was one of the best experiences of my lifetime,” Nester Garcia stated.

They will face off against other teams of two, transforming a single LEGO brick into mind-blowing builds.

A competition that last minute shoppers got a taste of at the King of Prussia Mall Sunday in the first stop of the LEGO Masters Brick-by-Brick Tour. Visitors took a break to snap pictures at the free exhibit and build their best under the clock.

Master model builders were on standby to lend their best advice.

“Organize your pieces. No one ever wants to hear that, but every master builder has their pieces organized and that sets you up to be the best,” explained Master Model Builder Michael Nieves.

“We were trying to look for the pieces as fast as we can,” said Cynthia Garcia, Manny’s daughter.

The love for LEGOs and a competitive drive trickles down to even the youngest Garcia, thanks to Manny.

His advice for success – words all can live by – inside and outside the LEGO world.

“Always be imaginative, always be creative and never put the bricks down. Always keep building, always build,” Manny said.

People can cheer Manny and Nestor on when “LEGO Masters” premiers on FOX 29, after “The Masked Singer,” on February 5th.