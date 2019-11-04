Let it grow and join FOX 46's Nick Kosir in the fight against cancer!

article

Each day, 22,000 people die from cancer worldwide. There's a good chance that someone you know and love will be affected by this disease.

Nearly half of cancer diagnoses and deaths are preventable. No-Shave November's mission is to not only raise funds for cancer research and treatment but to educate the population about preventative measures.

For more than six years, participants around the globe have put down their razors and foregone their hair appointments to join the fight against cancer. The No-Shave November campaign has successfully raised over $3.5 million to combat this disease.

HELP FOX 46'S NICK KOSIR FIGHT AGAINST CANCER

Every dollar raised brings the web-based, non-profit organization one step closer in their efforts to fund cancer research and education, help prevent the disease, and aid those fighting the battle.

MAKE A DONATION HERE

"Each whisker grown allows us to embrace our hair, which many cancer patients lose during treatment. Will you join me?" Nick Kosir said.