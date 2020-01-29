Lewd messages with child land man behind bars, police say

article

A former math teacher and church youth leader is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child over inappropriate messages that were exchanged, police say.

Kings Mountain resident Daniel Dyer, 27, was arrested by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday when a parent discovered inappropriate messages on their child's cell phone. The messages were discovered in the Snapchat App and on Grinder.

Dyer was a math teacher at Cleveland Early College. He told investigators he was also a youth leader at Kings Mountain Baptist Church. He was also a part-time employee at the Kings Mountain YMCA.

Forensic analysis performed on the suspect's phone was what brought the charges.

Local officials say it is possible that Dyer may have had inappropriate communications with other children and that any parent whose children may have come into contact with the suspect should check their children's cell phones for any inappropriate exchanges.