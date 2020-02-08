Light snow in CLT; Winter Weather Advisory in mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in the North Carolina mountain region through Saturday night that expires at midnight.

Snow accumulation of up to two inches is expected in Avery, Madison, Yancey and Mitchell counties.

Meanwhile, snow was captured falling in Charlotte Saturday afternoon in the Steele Creek area. Following heavy rains, a cold front was expected to move in this weekend.

Drivers on Saturday night are encouraged to slow down and use caution. Visibility could be tricky and travel might be difficult.

For the Charlotte metro, clouds will increase across the area today with a weak disturbance passing through the region. A light shower or brief flurry was expected to pop up this afternoon but should come to an end quickly. Snow showers are possible over the Mountains today and tonight. Temperatures will be on the colder side with highs topping in the 40's.

Sunshine returns to the area on Sunday helping to boost our temps back into the 50's. More rain is on the way next week starting later Monday and continuing through Thursday. Another 1-2 inches of rain is possible over the four-day period.

Warmer weather is also on the way with highs climbing back into the 60's for most of the week.