Lincoln CO. man charged with strangling teen

A Lincoln County man is facing charges for strangulation on a teenage victim, police say.

Lincolnton police responded to calls on December 10 regarding an assaault on a 14-year-old juvenile. When they arrived they found the teen with red marks on the front and sides of his neck. the victim and witnesses were interviewed at a child advocacy center where they disclosed details of the incident.

Iron Station resident Ricky Featherstone, 39, was taken into custody on Tuesday and now faces assault charges.

His first court appearance takes place Wednesday.