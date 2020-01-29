Lincoln CO. man faces additional child sex charges

article

A Lincoln County man who is already facing child sex crime charges now faces new additional charges being brought against him, according to authorities.

Maiden resident Daniel Harris, 53, turned himself into the police on charges of kidnapping and felony sexual activity by a substitute parent. Harris is also facing additional charges of child abuse involving a sex act.

Harris was originally arrested on April 23rd of last year for statutory rape charges and indecent liberties with a minor. Charges were then brought against Harris for a related case.

The latest arrest took place on Tuesday and his next court appearance is on Monday.