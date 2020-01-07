Lincoln County commissioners vote, declare region a ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’

article

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted and declared on Monday that the county is officially a "Second Amendment Sanctuary."

The resolution states, "the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners wishes to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary County for Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitutions of the United States and the State of North Carolina, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights and to use such legal means at its disposal to protect the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms."

According to the resolution, county commissioners voted based on concerns that legislation could be passed that could be interpreted as "infringing the rights of the citizens of Lincoln County to keep and bear arms or which may unduly restrict their right to the same," and that "the criminal misuse of firearms is not a reason to infringe the rights of law-abiding citizens of Lincoln County."

The resolution went on to state, "the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners hereby expresses its intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Lincoln County and that public funds, resources, employees, buildings or offices not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights or to aid or assist in the enforcement of the unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of the rights under the Second Amendment of the citizens of Lincoln County to keep and bear arms."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Lincoln County is one of several "Second Amendment" or gun sanctuary counties in the Carolinas. Others include Cherokee, Rutherford, and Surry counties.