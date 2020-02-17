Lincoln County deputies say convicted felon kidnapped woman; broke her spine, ribs

article

A Lincoln County man who was on probation has been charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Police say the suspect, 47-year-old Benny Ray Garrett Jr. picked the victim up around 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 and took her to his home. Detectives say the two began drinking, but a short time later, Garrett started punching, kicking, choking and biting her.

The victim tried to leave the residence multiple times, but Garrett stopped her. She was finally able to escape around 9 p.m. and got to the parking lot of the Cinema Theater on N. Aspen Street where she called 911.

When Lincoln County deputies and EMS arrived at the scene, she was partially clothed, covered in blood and clearly injured. She was taken to a local hospital where it was determined that she had a broken spine, broken ribs, bite marks and severe bruising.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Garrett's home and he was taken into custody. He later admitted to "man-handling" and roughing up the victim.

Garrett has been charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault on a person by strangulation inflicting physical injury. He is being held at the Lincoln County Jail under a $75,000 bond. Garrett was already on probation after being released from federal prison.