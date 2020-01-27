Lincoln County deputies searching for missing man with medical condition

article

Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are searching for a missing man.

Rene Garcia Gomez, 38 was last seen leaving his home on Grassy Creek Road around 7 a.m. on Jan. 16 to go work.

Gomez has been diagnosed with medical conditions requiring medication that he did not take with him.

Gomez drives a gray 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with North Carolina license plate DED-2036. The vehicle also has paint peeling from the roof and hood area.

Gomez is 5'6" tall and weighs 175 lbs. He is known to frequent big box stores in Mooresville and Hickory.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.