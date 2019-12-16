Lincoln County deputy killed in Sunday motorcycle accident

article

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy died Sunday in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Lincolnton, authorities announced this week.

Lincolnton Police, Lincoln County EMS, and Boger City Fire were dispatched to the call around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Jamie Lavar Jackson, 41, of Lincolnton, was riding his motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle and skidded into a vehicle that was not moving. Jackson was transported to Atrium Health – Lincoln where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, the sheriff's office said.

Jackson was hired as a patrol deputy in May of 2013. He also worked as a narcotics officer. Jackson most recently worked in the Baker District day shift. He is the father of two sons, Corey, 20, and Ciawa, 11.

Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam described Jackson as a good officer who could interact well with the public. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.