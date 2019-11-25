Lincoln County detention officer killed in fiery head-on crash with FedEx tractor-trailer

A Lincoln County detention officer was killed in a tragic weekend crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.

NC Highway Patrol responded to the wreck around on NC 16 near Balls Creek Road around 3:40 a.m.Sunday. Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam confirmed that the detention officer, 26-year-old Jonathan Gidney, was killed. The Sheriff says Gidney had just celebrated his birthday Saturday.

Troopers say Gidney was driving a 2004 Cadillac on NC 16. He was passing several other vehicles and was left of center when he collided head-on with a FedEx Ground tractor-trailer. The Cadillac was then engulfed in flames. Gidney was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Oscar Arnulfo Diaz, 59, was not injured.

NC 16 was closed for about four hours while troopers were investigating the crash. Motor Carrier Enforcement troopers assisted with the investigation.

