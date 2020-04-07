Lincoln County man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

article

A Lincoln County man is being held on a $50,000 bond, accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office, Bobby Larry Avery, Jr., 48, is accused of inappropriately touching a 7-year-old child. The report was made on Jan. 19, 2020.

Following an investigation, Avery was arrested on Monday, April 6 on charges of statutory sex offense of a child and indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate where he received a $50,000 unsecured bond. He will have a first appearance in Lincoln County District Court on April 7.