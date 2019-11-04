Lincoln County man accused of stabbing, seriously injuring man with hunting knife, police say

article

A Lincoln County man remains hospitalized and another man is in jail after the two had been drinking together and got into an argument that escalated into a violent attack, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The stabbing incident happened on Saturday night, Nov. 2 at a residence on Long Circle in Iron Station.

According to the Sheriff's Office, as deputies got to the scene they found a man being treated for severe lacerations to his arm and lower left hand.

The suspect, Bobby Gene Grigg, 54, of Iron Station, and the victim were sitting in a carport drinking and talking when they got into an argument, deputies said. That argument reportedly escalated into a pushing match and Grigg pulled a large hunting knife, stabbing the victim in the arm and left hand.

The victim, Ralph Yates Whitworth, 55, of Iron Station, was rushed to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia where he was treated and then transferred to Atrium Health in Charlotte. Whitworth has undergone surgery for the wound. He remains in the hospital.

Grigg has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.