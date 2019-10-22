Lincoln County man arrested again for breaking into vending machine

article

An Iron Station man who was arrested earlier this month was taken into custody again for reportedly stealing from another vending machine.

Leonard Wade Scott Johnson, 53, was charged with breaking into a vending machine located at the Boger City Pawn Shop. He was previously arrested on Oct. 10 in connection with break-ins to multiple trailers and vending machines.

Deputies said Johnson confessed to breaking into a Coca Cola vending machine and taking approximately $70. He was charged with felony breaking and entering a currency operated machine, and misdemeanor larceny.

He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate on Monday, Oct. 21 and placed under an additional $10,000 secured bond that increased his total bond to $170,000 secured.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Johnson was originally charged with breaking into trailers parked at Cowan’s Ford Community Storage on Rivers Edge Drive in Stanley and breaking into vending machines at Prestige Car Wash located at 445 N NC 16 Business Highway.