Lincoln County man cuts neighbor with machete after dogs get into fight

A man was arrested for hitting his neighbor with a machete after they got into an argument over their dogs fighting, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Grandview Lane on Oct. 7 for reports of a fight. When deputies arrived on scene, they found that Cody John Adam Clark, 27 and Timothy Ramsey, 42, had been arguing because their dogs got into a fight.

Deputies say one of the men tried to use a stick to break up the dog fight. After that, the two men began fighting and Clark hit Ramsey in the head with a machete.

Ramsey left the scene and was later found by Lincolnton Police on Lithia Inn Road. Ramsey had a cut on his head from being hit by the machete and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Clark was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.