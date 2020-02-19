Lincoln County man sets mobile home on fire after fight with mom

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a man set a mobile home on fire following a domestic incident.

On Feb. 18, deputies and firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Forest Wehunt Road in Cherryville. Upon arrival, first responders found out that Scott Andy Norman, 34, got into an argument with his mother and became irate, damaging several cars and setting a mobile home on fire.

When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

A witness told deputies that Norman was throwing items on the fire and breaking car windows with a stick.

Both Norman and his mom refused treatment by EMS.

Norman was charged with one count of second degree arson and injury to personal property. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.