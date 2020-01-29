Lincoln County neighbors say site of overturned tanker prone to accidents

Neighbors in Lincoln County say they’re not surprised a fatal accident happened on Highway 16 Tuesday, say it’s a dangerous highway, particularly at the intersection where an oil tanker overturned after trying to avoid a car.

Neighbors say crashes are constant where St. James Church Road meets Highway 16, and when it comes to the cleanup from Tuesday's spill, crews say it could be awhile before it’s all clear.

"I heard something go ‘boom’ and then I came out again and I said ‘where are all these cars coming from?’ Then I heard the chopper and I knew something was going on,” neighbor Arthur Lewis Roseboro told FOX 46.

Less than a mile away from Roseboro’s home, a fiery scene erupted.

According to Highway Patrol a car pulled out in front of a tanker. The driver of the tanker swerved to miss the car and overturned. The tanker later caught on fire and the driver died at the scene.

CREWS CLEAR FUEL SPILL IN LINCOLN COUNTY FOLLOWING FATAL TANKER CRASH

"It's very unfortunate. It's just like when we lose a solider. The company mourns the family mourns and the county mourns. Everyone mourns behind a disaster like that,” Roseboro said.

Neighbors were devastated to hear that the crash turned deadly and say something needs to be done as traffic picks up in the area.

"I feel so, so bad for the family my heart breaks for them because he was just doing his job and someone was being careless and didn't think about how fast those semis travel and they can't stop on a dime,” Nancy Smith said.

Smith has lived off of St. James Church Road for more than a decade. She says as the traffic continues to pick up, so do the number of crashes in the area.

"They keep replacing the guardrail because someone is always hitting it. It seems like they're replacing the guardrail every month,” Smith said.

Many tell FOX 46 that the design of the intersection isn't enough to keep drivers safe and they want to see something done about it.

“I would rather them move the turn lane or put a stop light up there just so you can have it be safer,” Smith said.

"I think a traffic light would have been better than all the cement that poured,” said Roseboro.

Smith says until something is done, she hopes drivers in the area simply use more caution.

"There is nowhere that you have to get that you would pull out in front of a semi, you can't gauge how fast they're going or how they're going to react and it's just not right,” she said.

The same crew that’s working the tanker spill from earlier in the week on Mount Holly Road is helping out with this spill. They say it’s rare to have two tanker spills in three days so it's stretched their resources thin, but they say what’s most important in both cases is making sure the fuel doesn’t get into the water