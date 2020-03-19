Lincoln County teachers continue to work despite no school

Teachers in Lincoln County were hard at work Wednesday despite classes being canceled. They were at their schools to hand out work packets and supplies as students are expected to be out for at least another week.

"I think it's a blessing honestly and we wondered whether their education was going to suffer but with them, they haven't missed a beat,” parent Jordan Dickerson said.

One by one, cars with parents and children rolled through Rock Spring Elementary in Lincoln County, almost like a drive-thru. Teachers were dressed in masks and gloves with a sign that read spread joy, not germs. Some parents say it's a harsh reality that the teachers still have to report to work.

"It's gut-wrenching. It's like opening the floodgates and we don't know where it's at,” said Kimberly Bridges.

"I have mixed feelings about that because teachers have kids too and if there is something they can do from home I feel like they should be able to do that,” Dickerson said.

When FOX 46 asked why teachers they were still at work the district sent this statement, saying in part that “teachers and all staff members have the option to work or take leave during the school closure.”

School principals and supervisors are working with staff with special needs on a case by case basis. The district is following the social distancing guidelines at all sites during the closure.

"Without teachers, our kids can't learn."Many parents say this decision is unfortunate, it only makes them appreciate teachers even more.

