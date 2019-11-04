Lincolnton burglary suspect arrested

article

A suspect has been arrested and charged in a string of burglaries that occurred in Lincolnton, according to authorities.

Lincolnton resident Robert Bryan, 35, was arrested on Sunday and is accused of four felony break-ins that happened between September and October. Three of the break-ins took place at the same location near 900 McRee Road.

Assorted power tools valued at around $20,000 were stolen along with racing wheels priced at over $3,000 and a $2,400 guitar, among other items.

Detectives were able to trace some of the stolen items back to Bryan and during an interview Bryan provided information that was false leading to further charges against him.

Bryan faces multiple charges including breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretense.

This investigation is ongoing.