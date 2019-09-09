Lincolnton man charged with sexually assaulting teen

article

A Lincoln County man was arrested for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old on Sunday, according to authorities.

Lincolnton resident Johnny Izard Sr., 54, is accused of unlawfully entering a private residence near Buck Oak Road and waking up a teen and inappropriately touching the victim.

Deputies were dispatched to Atrium Health Lincoln where the victim told investigators she was awakened by someone in her bed touching her inappropriately.

Izard was previously required to register as a sex offender in Lincoln County in April 2013 and as mandated, is required to stay on the registry for 10 years.