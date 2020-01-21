Lincolnton man facing rape charges involving a minor

article

A Lincoln County man is facing rape charges involving a juvenile female, according to authorities.

Lincolnton resident Jeffrey Rikard, 50, faces multiple charges including sex acts by a substitute parent and statutory rape.

Lincoln County police took Rikard into custody last Friday and he was released after posting bond. His first court appearance was Tuesday.

According to the police report the incident took place on December 18. The victim was interviewed at a child advocacy center and disclosed what took place.