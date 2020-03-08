Lincolnton man fired gun into an occupied vehicle, police say

article

A man who fired a gun into an occupied vehicle is now facing charges, according to authorities.

Lincolnton resident Erik Rodriguez, 21, faces multiple charges including having a gun as a convicted felon and firing a gun into occupied property.

Officers responded to calls about an incident near 3300 Falcon Ridge Road on February 24. An initial investigation identified Rodriquez as the suspect and a search warrant was served at his home on English Oak Drive.

He is set to make his first court appearance on Monday.