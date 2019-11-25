Lincolnton man killed in fiery head-on crash with FedEx tractor-trailer

A 26-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after troopers say he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a FedEx tractor-trailer head-on in Catawba County.

The deadly accident happened on Sunday, Nov. 24 around 3:40 a.m. on NC 16 near Balls Creek Road.

Troopers said a 2004 Cadillac was traveling north on NC 16, had passed several northbound vehicles, and was left of center when it collided head-on with a southbound 2007 Freightliner FedEx Ground tractor-trailer. The Cadillac immediately became engulfed in flames, troopers said.

The Cadillac was driven by Jonathan Lee Gidney, 26, of Lincolnton. Gidney died at the scene. The Freightliner was driven by Oscar Arnulfo Diaz, 59, of Matthews. Diaz was not injured, troopers said.

Motor Carrier Enforcement troopers assisted with the investigation. NC 16 was closed for approximately four hours on Sunday.