Lincolnton teen missing after not returning home from work

article

Lincolnton Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a teenager who went missing Sunday after not returning home from work.

Lindsey Monteleone, 17, was reported missing Sunday night after she left her job at Papa John's Pizza in Denver and did not return to her home on Asbury Church Road.

Monteleone was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Papa John's work shirt. Her vehicle was also left at work.

She is 5 feet tall, has green eyes and blonde hair, and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyoner with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-732-9050.