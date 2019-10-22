Lincolnton teen missing for a week, police seek help

article

Police are asking for assistance after a teenager in Lincoln County has gone missing.

Lincolnton resident Trystin Akers, 17, was last seen on October 15 around 4 p.m. at his home on Toth Lane. He was reported missing on Monday.

Akers is described as a 5'11" white male weighing about 135 pounds. He has green eyes and blonde hair, his hair has been shaved on the side and the top is pulled into a bun, according to authorities.

Relatives believe he is in the Gastonia area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact officials at 704-732-9050.