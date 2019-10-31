Lions and pumpkins and Panthers, oh my! Kids at Levine Children's Hospital get special Halloween visit

article

Simply spooktacular!

A bunch of players with the Carolina Panthers surprised children this week for Halloween at Levine Children's Hospital.

"Our favorite football players dressed up like our favorite characters," Levine Children's shared on Facebook. "Thank you to the Carolina Panthers for celebrating Halloween with us! #RookieTradition."

The annual visit from the Panthers rookies was fun of Halloween treats and even some tricks!