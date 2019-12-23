List of places open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

article

Forgot to get a bottle of wine? Need more butter or paper goods? How about a last-minute gift you forgot to get?

Here is a list of stores that will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS EVE

South Park Mall, Northlake Mall, Premium Outlets, Concord Mills, Kohls : If you have really procrastinated to this point, well, these locations can help you out. They'll be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

ABC - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Target - 10 p.m.

Costco - 5 p.m.

Dollar General - 10 p.m.

Home Depot - 5 p.m.

Office Depot - 5 p.m.

Petco - 7 p.m.

Aldi - 4 p.m.

Harris Teeter, Publix - 7 p.m.

Many restaurants will be closed Christmas Eve, however, if you are looking to go out for dinner with your family, a number will be open albeit with early closing hours.

Midwood Smokehouse - 8 p.m.

Paco's Tacos and Tequila - 8 p.m.

Reid's Fine Foods - 5 p.m.

Yafo Kitchen - 7 p.m.

5Church - 9 p.m.

Mama Ricotta's - 9 p.m.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Advertisement

The following stores and restaurants are open but with limited hours. Check your local store before visiting.

CVS

Rite Aid

Walgreens

7-Eleven

Starbucks

Most movie theatres

Restaurants open Christmas Day: