List of places open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Charlotte
FOX 46 Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Forgot to get a bottle of wine? Need more butter or paper goods? How about a last-minute gift you forgot to get?

Here is a list of stores that will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS EVE

  • South Park Mall, Northlake Mall, Premium Outlets, Concord Mills, Kohls: If you have really procrastinated to this point, well, these locations can help you out. They'll be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
  • ABC - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Target - 10 p.m.
  • Costco - 5 p.m.
  • Dollar General - 10 p.m.
  • Home Depot - 5 p.m.
  • Office Depot - 5 p.m.
  • Petco - 7 p.m.
  • Aldi - 4 p.m.
  • Harris Teeter, Publix - 7 p.m.

Many restaurants will be closed Christmas Eve, however, if you are looking to go out for dinner with your family, a number will be open albeit with early closing hours.

  • Midwood Smokehouse - 8 p.m.
  • Paco's Tacos and Tequila - 8 p.m.
  • Reid's Fine Foods - 5 p.m.
  • Yafo Kitchen - 7 p.m.
  • 5Church - 9 p.m.
  • Mama Ricotta's - 9 p.m.

CHRISTMAS DAY

The following stores and restaurants are open but with limited hours. Check your local store before visiting.

  • CVS
  • Rite Aid
  • Walgreens
  • 7-Eleven
  • Starbucks
  • Most movie theatres

Restaurants open Christmas Day:

  • Great Wall of China South on Carmel RD - 9:30 p.m.
  • Ho Ho Cherry House - 10 p.m.
  • Amelie's in NoDa
  • The Asbury - 5-6 p.m.
  • Del Frisco's - 4-9 p.m.
  • Morton's - 1-9 p.m.
  • McCormick and Schmick's - 9 p.m.
  • Ruth's Chris
  • Sonic
  • IHOP
  • Waffle House
  • Denny's
  • Boston Market
  • Buffalo Wild Wings