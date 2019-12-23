List of places open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Forgot to get a bottle of wine? Need more butter or paper goods? How about a last-minute gift you forgot to get?
Here is a list of stores that will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CHRISTMAS EVE
- South Park Mall, Northlake Mall, Premium Outlets, Concord Mills, Kohls: If you have really procrastinated to this point, well, these locations can help you out. They'll be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
- ABC - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Target - 10 p.m.
- Costco - 5 p.m.
- Dollar General - 10 p.m.
- Home Depot - 5 p.m.
- Office Depot - 5 p.m.
- Petco - 7 p.m.
- Aldi - 4 p.m.
- Harris Teeter, Publix - 7 p.m.
Many restaurants will be closed Christmas Eve, however, if you are looking to go out for dinner with your family, a number will be open albeit with early closing hours.
- Midwood Smokehouse - 8 p.m.
- Paco's Tacos and Tequila - 8 p.m.
- Reid's Fine Foods - 5 p.m.
- Yafo Kitchen - 7 p.m.
- 5Church - 9 p.m.
- Mama Ricotta's - 9 p.m.
CHRISTMAS DAY
The following stores and restaurants are open but with limited hours. Check your local store before visiting.
- CVS
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
- 7-Eleven
- Starbucks
- Most movie theatres
Restaurants open Christmas Day:
- Great Wall of China South on Carmel RD - 9:30 p.m.
- Ho Ho Cherry House - 10 p.m.
- Amelie's in NoDa
- The Asbury - 5-6 p.m.
- Del Frisco's - 4-9 p.m.
- Morton's - 1-9 p.m.
- McCormick and Schmick's - 9 p.m.
- Ruth's Chris
- Sonic
- IHOP
- Waffle House
- Denny's
- Boston Market
- Buffalo Wild Wings