LIST: States that have closed all schools due to coronavirus

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many states have taken the rare step of shutting down schools to try and slow the spread of the virus.

The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in a growing list of states, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and South Dakota. Cities from Los Angeles to Seattle to Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress is taking action to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.

Here’s a list of states that have announced closures:

Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey announced schools will close starting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. All public schools will be on a 2.5 week break.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman jointly announced the closure of all Arizona schools from Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that effective Tuesday all Arkansas schools will suspend on-site instruction. Most schools will disband on-site instruction Monday, but the state is allowing one additional day for school districts to prepare their students and faculty for online instruction.

ConnecticutGovernor Ned Lamont has ordered all public schools statewide to cancel classes beginning Tuesday, March 17 through at least March 31. The date may be extended if determined necessary.

FloridaPublic schools statewide will be closed until March 30 due to the coronavirus, the state announced Friday.

IllinoisIllinois Gov. JB Pritzker has closed all Illinois schools in the latest effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Students will be out of schools beginning on Tuesday, March 17 and are scheduled to return on March 30th.

IowaGovernor Kim Reynolds Sunday night announced that she is closing schools four weeks because of the growing spread of COVID-19.

KentuckyPublic school districts across Kentucky have been closed for at least two weeks amid coronavirus pandemic

LouisianaGov. John Bel Edwards has closed all K-12 public schools statewide effective Monday, March 16 resuming Monday, April 13, as Louisiana seeks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

MarylandMaryland public schools will be closed from March 16-27 in coronavirus response. Gov. Hogan announce a number of actions to take immediately.

MassachusettsGovernor Charlie Baker announced that schools will be closed for three weeks as of Tuesday.

MichiganMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said as of Monday all of the state’s public and private schools will closed for three weeks through April 5 to combat the spread of a rising number of coronavirus cases.

NevadaIn a press conference on Sunday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced the closure of all K-12 schools in the state through April 6.

New HampshireGov. Chris Sununu ordered all schools in New Hampshire to close immediately and begin a transition to remote learning for a three-week period.

New MexicoThe New Mexico Public Education Department announced that all public schools will be closed for three weeks due to concerns of coronavirus spread.

North CarolinaNorth Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Saturday that stops gatherings of 100 or more people and closes all K-12 public schools for at least two weeks.

North DakotaGovernor Doug Burgum announced Sunday night that schools will be closed for the next week. He says the state will make an assessment about extending that in the future.

OhioOhio’s governor said all schools will be on an extended spring break beginning at the end of the school day Monday and lasting until April 3. It applies to all K-12 public, private and charter schools.

OregonGovernor Kate Brown announced a statewide school closure for students in Oregon from Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31.

PennsylvaniaGovernor Tom Wolf has announced the closure of all K-12 Pennsylvania schools for 10 business days starting Monday, March 16.

Rhode IslandGov. Gina Raimondo announced Friday that all public schools in Rhode Island will be closed next week, moving up their April vacations.

South CarolinaGov. Henry McMaster plans to close all schools, with the possibility of allowing those districts in counties with no known COVID-19 cases to conduct school Monday to prepare for distance learning.

South DakotaGovernor Kristi Noem has asked schools to close statewide starting next week. They will be closed for one week.

Gov. Bill Lee is urging schools to close as soon as possible with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20. Schools should remain closed through March 31.

VermontGovernor Phil Scott has ordered the closure of all schools Pre-K-12 to close by Wednesday, March 18 until April 6. Gov. Scott said this period may be extended.

VirginiaVirginia Governor Ralph Northam has ordered all K-12 schools in the commonwealth to be closed for a minimum of two weeks due to the coronavirus.

WashingtonGov. Jay Inslee announced he is mandating the closure of all Washington schools from March 17, through at least April 24.

West VirginiaWest Virginia Gov. Jim Justice closed schools Friday for the time being. He says it is important to make sure the needs of students are taken care of, and closing the schools will also help prevent the spread of the virus.

WisconsinGov. Tony Evers has ordered the statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19.

This list will continue to be updated as additional announcements are made.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)