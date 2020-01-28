Livingstone College football player paralyzed after restaurant shooting

article

A Livingstone College football player was left paralyzed after he was shot at a Salisbury restaurant Sunday night.

Ryan Williams is a junior at Livingstone College. He was among those shot following a party at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking in the West End Plaza Mall on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

The shooting broke out shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 26. Police say it's still unclear what sparked the violent incident.

4 OF 6 INJURED IN SALISBURY RESTAURANT SHOOTING ARE LIVINGSTONE COLLEGE STUDENTS, POLICE SAY

Salisbury Police said no suspects have been named and partygoers are not cooperating.

Other Livingstone students Juwan Funderburk, 22, Darryel Georn Bethune Jr., 22, and Devin Norman, 19, were also injured in the shooting, according to police.

Jordan Treon Sarrisaw, 21, and Devonate Bailey, 23, were also shot, they said.