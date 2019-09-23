Local animal rescue hosting adoption event and blanket drive

You can help get results for animals searching and waiting for their forever homes, and it's not far-fetched!

A local animal rescue needs help from the community to collect blankets for shelters in the area.

Seven adorable puppies at Mount Pleasant Animal Rescue are just a few of the animals currently looking for a 'fur'ever home.

"We've updated their shots and we are making sure they're healthy," said Mount Pleasant Animal Rescue President and Founder Carol Miller. "When they came in, they were covered in fleas and had bite marks from another dog on their backs and they were scared to death. But now, look at them, they're having a ball playing and they're cute as can be."

If you can't take a dog or a cat home, there is another way you can get results.

"We do a blanket drive. We are collecting fleece blankets for the animals, and depending on how many we get, I will distribute them to other rescues in the area that need them," Miller said.

The blankets will be collected at the annual Meet and Greet event at Camp Happy Hound Saturday, September 28.

"The more blankets we get, the more we can help other rescues," Miller said.

"Each year, we end up rescuing more and more dogs or get more and more animals into their forever homes," said Andi Newton, who works at Camp Happy Hound.

"We have gotten a lot of support from people all over and it's a great feeling. It's heartwarming and it makes you feel good to know you're saving these animals. We can't do it ourselves, it takes an army," said Miller.

The puppies will be at the event Saturday, but won't be available to take home until the following week.

The rescue is also in need of dog and cat food.

All money from the hot dog sales and raffle tickets Saturday will go toward the rescues that come to the event that day.

For more information, you can visit the Mount Pleasant Animal Rescue Facebook page by clicking here.