Local animal shelter requests help after dogs are stolen

A local animal rescue here in Charlotte is requesting the public's assistance after someone cut a lock and stole a pair of dogs in Rock Hill on Saturday.

Freedom Farm Rescue, based in Charlotte, tells Fox 46 the incident happened in the Galleria Mall area of Rock Hill around 2-2:30 p.m. The two dogs were taken after a padlock on the fence of a foster home owner was cut. The foster home owner was at the house at the time of the incident but indoors.

A police report has been filed with The York County Sheriff's Office and lost/stolen reports were also filed with both Charlotte Mecklenburg and York County Animal Control.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Director Anne Mackey at Freedom Farm Rescue at 704-236-1566. The reward has been increased to $2,000.

