Local baker helps people celebrate birthdays amid coronavirus pandemic with funny cakes

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Quarantine birthday cake. (Courtesy of Angela Stewart)

How do you celebrate your birthday while also worrying about social distancing and self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic?

One local woman has the answer: a quarantine birthday cake!

Angela Neely Stewart baked up and shared photos on Facebook of birthday cakes made especially for people celebrating their birthday while hunkered down at home.

“Happy quarantine birthday” is written on them, along with the words, “Stop COVID-19.”

The cakes also include images of toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and milk and bread.

You may be celebrating your birthday alone, but at least you’ll do it while laughing!