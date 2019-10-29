Local charities say they didn’t get donations promised by EatWorkPlay

The sudden postponement of a Willy Wonka-themed gala, days before the event, has ticket holders demanding refunds. It also raises questions over where thousands of dollars, promised to local charities, is going.

Gabriela Chassange had big plans for her 28th birthday on Saturday. She asked friends and family to fly in from other states to attend the gala, which was advertised to benefit Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. She bought a $200 dress to match the colorful theme. Her friend purchased a tuxedo and had it tailored.

“I was pretty excited. I had people buying tickets back in July,” said Chassange. “It was going to be different. It was supposed to be creative. I was really excited for the art to come out of that night, to see all the different outfits.

The gala was put together by EatWorkPlay CLT, an online lifestyle group geared towards young professionals. It was founded by Davon Bailey, who has appeared on Good Day Charlotte multiple times, including on Sept. 2 to promote the Nov. 2 gala.

With less than a week ago, Bailey mysteriously put a stop to the event citing a “series of unforeseen circumstances.” In a statement to FOX 46, Bailey later blamed unspecified issues “with a catering vendor and alcohol permitting” that would cause the event to “fall short of our expectations.”

The event is now scheduled for Feb. 29, 2020.

Chassange says she and her friends who are flying in from Texas and Florida are now out thousands of dollars on flights, outfits and tickets. She says her emails have been ignored. When she complained on Instagram, she says she was blocked.

“You’re saying no refunds and you’re scheduling the event for a different year?,” she said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Emails show Bailey agreed to offer a “50%” refund, which was then changed to “a full refund.”

Was the money going missing an "oversight"?

This isn’t the first time EatWorkPlay has had problems with past events. As first reported by Charlotte Magazine, Bailey has not delivered on past promises to donate money raised from other events to other charities.

The American Cancer Society and Smart Start of Mecklenburg County never received any money from EatWorkPlay events advertised to benefit them.

“They had committed $10,000,” said Nancy Hughes, the executive director of Smart Start of Mecklenburg County, a non-profit dedicated to early childhood education. “We didn’t receive anything.”

Officials with the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Charlotte says its owed $1500. Bailey blames an “oversight” on charities not receiving an money and offered an apology for “confusion” the event’s postponement has caused.

Bailey has promised to pay the charities money that was previously promised.

“It makes me feel sad, and it makes me feel sad for us, and for the work that we could have done,” said Hughes, “and for the other organizations that also we’re now hearing did not receive what was promised them also.”

Atrium Health is now asking for its name to be removed from the event. You can see the full statements and comments from the organizations involved below.

Davon Bailey Statement

Hi Matthew – thanks for reaching out.

Since our founding, EWP has partnered with a number of charities over the past several years,

giving thousands of dollars to organizations dedicated to making Charlotte a better place. Yesterday, we were made aware an oversight had been made in delivering contributions to two organizations in particular – Smart Start of Mecklenburg County and the American Cancer Society, despite EWP having continued communication and documentation that those contributions had been made. As an organization that makes good on our promises, we’ve since reached out to each of those groups, apologized for the oversight and provided promised charitable contributions that only add to the thousands of dollars we’ve given to Charlotte nonprofits on behalf of our city’s young professionals.

Also, while we planned to deliver an unforgettable experience to guests for the Charlotte and the Chocolate Factory Gala, an issue with a catering vendor and alcohol permitting threatened to make the Nov. 2 event fall short of our expectations. Feeling that our guests and supporters deserved better, we moved to postpone the event to February 29, 2020, believing it would be best for the young professionals who purchased tickets. We apologize for the inconvenience and for those near and far who made plans to be with us. For you, we’ll be prepared to deliver an unforgettable experience during our February event, and in the meantime will be offering full refunds.

Again, as someone who built EWP out of a dream to be able to deliver curated experiences to young professionals while giving back to the community, I’d like to extend an apology to our guests for the confusion. I hope that they’ll join us during our rescheduled gala.

Best,

Davon Bailey

CEO, Eat.Work.Play

Atrium Health Statement

Seacrest Studios at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital was grateful to be chosen as the beneficiary of the Eat Work Play gala. Levine Children’s was not involved in the planning or management of this event. Eat Work Play is welcome to donate to Levine Children’s Hospital, however, moving forward, we asked that Seacrest Studios and Levine Children’s Hospital names be removed from all Eat Work Play communication channels and marketing efforts for the gala.

American Cancer Society Relay For Life Statement

As of yesterday, no money had been received from them. The American Cancer Society is not a beneficiary of the postponed gala that has recently been in the news. We are grateful to all the organizations that support us with third-party fundraising efforts. We are in contact with Mr. Bailey about the EWP efforts to support our mission, and he is moving forward with his donations to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Charlotte.