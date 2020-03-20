Local chorus teacher continues musical education online

Schools may be closed, but that doesn't mean educators aren't still teaching memorable lessons.

One Torrence Creek Elementary School teacher is making it his mission to still unite kids all across the world through music.

Although Kevin Brawley's Torrence Creek Elementary school classroom may not be as lively as usual this week-- the passionate, creative and engaging teacher is still finding ways to connect with his students.

"I thought, how can I do this better? How can I make this something really special?" Said Kevin Brawley.

So, he began writing out, or rather belting out, his lesson plans for students all across the world.

"We have kids from all over the place and all around the globe tuning in," said Mr. B. "Not just people from Torrence Creek."

Kevin Brawley is going live from his YouTube channel every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30-12:15 p.m. That’s the standard 45 minutes for specials at Torrence Creek.

"I want the kids to come get the exact music instruction they'd get at school and be face to face with me. I'm still here-- I still love them and care about them."

And in a time of much uncertainty, you can find Mr. B still providing a sense of normalcy-- reminding us that it's things like music we need now more than ever.

"I'm actually here and I want them to have real music instruction with a real teacher in front of them."