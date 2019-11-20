Local criminal on lam for 5 years found in Ohio

article

A local criminal who was on the lam for five years was found by police in Ohio and has been arrested, according to authorities.

Lorain, Ohio resident Terry Taylor, 41, had been wanted for a 2015 break-in at a Lincoln County construction company called Greymont Construction where tools had been taken and a truck was stolen.

Taylor faces multiple charges including breaking and entering, card theft, stealing and larceny.

Taylor was served warrants by Catawba and Cleveland County officials and faces charges in Lincoln County.

