Local events being held for National Child Passenger Safety Week

This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week and a number of events are being held in the area to spread awareness.

Car crashes are currently the leading cause of death among children aged 1 to 13. Carolinians can help change these numbers by taking the proper precautions when driving.

“It is our responsibility as parents and guardians to ensure the safety of - children in vehicles,” said AAA Carolinas President Dave Parsons. “National Child Passenger Safety Week is a great platform for raising awareness about child safety in vehicles.”

In conjunction with the nationally recognized, week-long safety event, National Seat Check Saturday is September 21. This is the perfect time to remind all motorists with child restraints to check the safety of their restraints and to stay up-to-date on any potential recalls affecting their restraints.

In 2016, there were 328 children under the age of 5 saved nationwide because they were in the proper car seats, according to the CDC. There will be safety events held across the Carolinas to teach child passenger safety and to provide free car-seat installation and checks.