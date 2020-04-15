Local food pantry keeping communities fed during COVID-19 pandemic

A local food pantry is getting results to help get the community through the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hearts and Hands Food Pantry in Huntersville provides free groceries, toiletries and clothing to individuals and families in the Charlotte metro area

The private food pantry is open twice a week and now provides drive-up service to make it easier and safer for people during the ongoing health crisis.

Kenya Joseph says on Tuesday they had a line of cars stretching out from the parking lot, down the driveway and out to Old Statesville Road.

Joseph says they have seen a dramatic increase in need during the coronavirus outbreak but she wants people to know the pantry is stocked and ready to help.

“Prior to COVID-19, we were serving 20 to 25 families per week, sometimes more, sometimes less. Now and within the last week, we saw an increase where we’re seeing about 100 families.”

She says, “we’re talking to the families, trying to understand their unique situations. We pray with them, sometimes they come with prayer requests. We just want to be a bit of peace in the middle of their day with everything going on.”

Joseph says the pantry space is set up like a little store. In addition to non-perishables and canned goods, they also have eggs, cheese, milk, fruit, salad boxes, meat, vegetables and frozen dinners.

She says Hearts and Hands tries to cater to everyone’s tastes as well as their needs.

Families are asked to go to the pantry’s website and make an appointment and fill out an order form ahead of time.

You can help get results by donating food to the Hearts and Hands Food Pantry. To find out how you can contribute or to make an appointment and place an order, just click here.