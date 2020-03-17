Local gun shop says sales up over virus concerns

One Charlotte gun shop says sales are surging over coronavirus concerns.

Some gun buyers say the economic and political uncertainty over coronavirus concerns has them making sure they have something to protect themselves and their families.

Rebecca Loreto, a mom and veteran, bought two guns Tuesday.

“I can’t come in when the store is shut down, so that’s one of my biggest reasons why.”

Uncertainty in the wake of the coronavirus is the reason Larry Hyatt of Hyatt Guns on Wilkinson Boulevard says people are lining up to buy guns and ammunition.

“With the pandemic, the economic collapse, the political crisis and all the anger and the crime we have even when times are good, I think you put that mix together and people are thinking I need to have a gun for protection,” said Hyatt.

He’s had to do things a little differently limiting the number of people inside the store to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That’s part of the reason there are lines outside, but gun sales are up.

“At the moment it seems like between food and protecting yourself, those are the most important things that we need to do right now,” said gun buyer, Jeff Copeland.

Hyatt says the store has done about three times the business it normally would starting on Friday the 13th.

“We’ve got ammunition in route, and it’s going to come over the next week, but after that is when the problem really hits because all we can get is what the manufacturer can make that day.”